‘Congress is For the Poor & We Are Empowering the Poor’- Home Minister G Parameshwara

Mangaluru: Karnataka State Home Minister G. Parameshwara addressing the Congress Party workers at the Congress Bhavana, Mallikatta, Mangaluru said, ” “All these Five benefits promised by the Government are for the poor and the Congress is for the poor. We are empowering the poor. I request the Congress workers to effectively counter the BJP’s statements casting doubts over implementation of the guarantees. I ask the party workers in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi not to be disappointed with the loss of seats, because I have learnt lessons in the last eight years. You need to have patience. You have your government. Ministers will come here when you call. There will be no problem for you all here. People of the state voted the Congress to power against the BJP. Keeping faith in the Congress, people voted with confidence and gave a clear mandate of 135 seats”.

Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statements that the Congress was pushing Karnataka to bankruptcy with the five guarantees, Parameshwara said, ” Congress party has studied in detail and announced the five guarantees only after being satisfied that these can be effectively implemented. The government needs about Rs 59,000 crore to implement the five guarantees. There is a system in place. Budget allocation has to be made for these guarantees. (Chief Minister) Siddaramaiah will release Rs 59,000 crore during the Budget session on 7 and 8 July. Bommai and Modi are not aware of this, or what?” he said.

He further said, ” An amount of Rs 29,000 crore was required for the scheme of giving Rs 2,000 every month for the woman head of the family. This money will be used by her to pay school fees and meet other household expenses. About providing a maximum of 200 units of free power for each house, on an average a moderate family consumes about 53 units of power per month. The government has announced giving free average monthly power consumption plus 10% of average consumption. Karnataka is a power-surplus State and has the capacity to give 200 units of free power. An amount of Rs 1,300 crore is required for giving unemployment allowance for two years to diploma and degree holders. The free bus travel guarantee for women will also be effectively implemented” .

“I have given a stern message to police here that under no circumstances moral policing should take place. We have medicine to make police effectively act against moral policing: The Police Commissioner has been told to create a special task force and it will come into effect shortly. I am confident that the police will work to restore peace in the region. I am not concerned about the way the police conducted in the four years (of Bharatiya Janata Party rule). If the police fail to act effectively (against moral policing), we (the government) have the necessary medicine (to make police take effective action).I have also set a deadline of August 15 for the police to curb the drug menace in the region. ” he said.

Former minister B Ramanath Rai, MLC Manjunath Bhandary, Congress leaders J R Lobo, Mithun Rai, Mrs Mamatha Gatti, Harish Kumar, among others were present on the dais.

