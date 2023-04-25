Congress is in Fear of Losing Assembly Elections in Karnataka – Monappa Bhandary

Mangaluru: “The Congress party is in fear of losing the forthcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, so it is joining hands with the SDPI and CPI. The Congress has included Imran Pratapgarhi in their star campaigners list which shows that they have fear of losing the elections in Karnataka”, said the former MLC of BJP Monappa Bhandary in a press meet held at the BJP Assembly election office at Rohan’s City Square, Ballal Bagh here on April 25.

Addressing the media persons Monappa Bhandary said, “The double engine government of BJP has worked for the development of the country with the ideals of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas”. Congress is continuing its divide-and-rule policy, joining hands with criminals and supporting terrorist organizations. The people of Karnataka will teach a befitting lesson to Congress in the Assembly elections”.

Monappa further said, “Recently when the cooker blast incident happened in our city, the Congress leader supported the terrorist and said that the boy was innocent which shows D K Shivakumar’s support for a terrorist. The victim auto driver Purushotham was innocent, but Congress showed no sympathy to him. Congress is trying to make the Coastal area a terrorist centre. Voters should think twice before casting their valuable votes”.

Monappa also said, “Narendra Modi does not need any permission to visit anywhere in the country, The Congress is criticizing the visit of Modi to Karnataka, then why is Rahul Gandhi visiting Karnataka? The MLAs of Dakshina Kannada have worked hard for the development of their respective constituencies and to win the hearts of the people. Mangaluru South MLA Vedvyas Kamath brought Rs 4000 crores for the development of his constituency and already 50% of the funds have been spent for development works. This time Vedvyas Kamath will win by a huge margin. In 2018, people blessed BJP and elected it to power, this time BJP will win with a huge margin and form the government in Karnataka”.

When asked about Shettar joining Congress, Monappa Bhandary said, “Maybe Shettar has some pressure from other parties. But Congress ticket aspirants who distributed Congress guarantee cards to the people are quitting. If they do not have the guarantee in their own party, how can the people trust their guarantee?”

When questioned about the development work highlighted by the BJP but still the people of Neermarga Gram Panchayat suffer from scarcity of water and the MLA of Mangaluru North is not concerned about the people of the area, Monappa said, “We will look into it. Water is very much important, at present we have a scarcity of water in Mangaluru”.

Ravishanker Mijar, Nitin Kumar, Jagadish Shenava and others were also present.

