Congress leader Oscar Fernandes undergoes surgery, condition stable

Mangaluru: The condition of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes is said to be stable after he underwent surgery late night on Monday, hospital officials said on Tuesday.

Mr Fernades who is undergoing treatment at the Yenepoya Hospital also underwent dialysis. Doctors said on Tuesday that his condition is now stable. It is said that the blood clot in his brain has now been removed after the surgery and his family and friends hope he will recover soon.

On Monday Fr Mathew Vas, Spiritual Director of Catholic Sabha Mangaluru Pradesh along with Bondel Church Priest Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Catholic Sabha Central Committee President Stany Lobo, Corporator Naveen D’Souza and others visited the hospital and spoke to Oscar’s wife Blossom Fernandes and other family members.

Doctors are keeping a close watch on the condition of the senior Congress leader who had to be hospitalised after he fell down while doing Yoga in his home.

