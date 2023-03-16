Congress Leaders Slam BJP Leaders on Manholes of UGD Lines Overflowing in City

Mangaluru: While the local MLAs and other BJP peoples’ representatives are busy organizing conventions and meetings inviting CM and other ministers to boast about their developments and promising benefits to the people, and also who are busy renaming streets and circles on leaders/religious figures of their choice, they have ignored the real needed issues of bad roads, unscientific drainage system, overflowing manholes, etc etc. Related to such issues, Leader of the Opposition Congress in the corporation council Naveen R. D’Souza said that manholes of UGD lines are overflowing in some areas with no one attending. The overflowing sewage has created problems for walkers. It might also affect the health of people.

“Many hotels and lodges are dumping waste in open spaces. Wet waste is rotting in houses and apartments. The stench is emanating in the smart city for not lifting the waste, and the ruling BJP in the corporation has failed to address the issue. The two MLAs of the city and the district in-charge Minister who have turned a blind eye to these issues should address the problem on top priority, and simply not campaign with false promises during election time”

Addressing press persons here on Wednesday, another Congress councillor and also a spokesperson of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee A.C. Vinayraj said “The Chief Minister, the Urban Development Minister, and the Minister for Municipal Administration are busy in election campaigns without bothering to address the issue. They do not have any concern for taxpayers and the future of striking workers. The striking workers are from the downward strata of society and hence the government should attend to their problems immediately, and the maintenance of 22 wet wells and four sewage treatment plants (STPs) have been affected in the city”.



” If the situation continues there is a possibility that the sewage will overflow from manholes. The two BJP MLAs (Vedavyas Kamath and Dr Bharath Shetty) of the city are busy organising a convention in which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is participating in the city at Karavali ground on 16 March, without attempting to resolve the issue. The Mayor is behaving as if he has no connection with the strike. Alternative arrangements should be made to lift the solid waste from the doorsteps of people, and also see that the drains/manholes are cleaned to avoid future overflowing, creating nuisance to the public and also pose risk to health”.

