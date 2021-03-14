Spread the love



















Congress Leaders Suresh Shetty & Sadananda Poonja No More

Mangaluru:Congress Seva Dal Dakshina Kannada district convener Suresh Shetty died of cardiac arrest on Saturday. Shetty, 72, breathed his last while he was on a family tour in Udupi. An environmental activist and a member of the Parisarasakthara Okkoota, Shetty was active in social work.

Sadananda Poonja &Suresh Shetty

Shetty, a resident of Garodi Compound near Jeppu Market Road in the city, was actively involved in the activities of Red Cross Society of India, Ramakrishna Ashram’s Swachhata Andolan, Lions club and the Anti-Malaria Campaigns of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). He was an insurance agent by profession and is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

His final rites will be held at Nandigudde Crematorium at 10 am on Sunday, 14 March 2021.

Sadananda Poonja :

Senior Congress leader and former president of Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat Sadananda Poonja died after a brief illness on Saturday. He was 80. Poonja, who was actively involved in political, religious, social and educational activities and was instrumental in the development of Sajipa Mooda village in Bantwal taluk. Poonja had also served as the president of Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee (DCC).

DCC president K Harish Kumar, MLC B K Hariprasad, MLA U T Khader, former ministers B Ramanath Rai, K Abhaychandra Jain and leaders expressed grief over the demise of two veterans.

We have lost two prominent leaders Sadananda Poonja and Suresh Shetty, who served for the party and society for many decades. The sad demise of two leaders is an irrecoverable loss to the party. We pray for the eternal peace of the departed souls,” said Harish Kumar in a statement.