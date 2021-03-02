Spread the love



















Congress Members Stage Protest against Price Hike on Fuel and other Commodities

Mangaluru : The Dakshina Kannada District Congress members assembled near the Clock Tower in the City with placards in their hands and raised slogans against the central government. The police, meanwhile, kept a vigil on the protesters so that the protest won’t go out of control. They took a jatha from Clock Tower upto the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Tuesday 2 March to protest against the rising prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other household commodities. Special attractions of the jatha were Bullock carts, and also a few Mahila Congress leaders seen carrying firewood on their heads, and a few congress men carried LPG cylinders, making mockery of the Central government.

It should be noted that the prices of petrol and diesel have increased sharply over the past few days, with that of petrol touching the 100-rupee mark in some of the cities. Opposition parties have held protests in different parts of the country over the rising prices of fuel. On February 25, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that she won’t be able to answer when the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced. “I won’t be able to say ‘when’. It is a ‘dharam sankat’ (dilemma),” Sitharaman said after being asked when would the central government reduce fuel prices. Very nice of her to give such an answer?

Addressing the protestors, former minister and Congress leader B Ramanatha Rai said there was a need for all sections of the society to fight against the price rise. He said the Congress which had ruled the nation for many years had always protected the interests of the poor and the underprivileged contrary to the BJP government policies. There is a need to end this rule which has no pity for the poor, he said. “When Congress was in power, the excise duty for petrol was Rs 9 and Rs 3 for diesel, with the BJP government now at the centre has made excise duty Rs 33 for petrol and Rs 32 for diesel. It should be noted that it was Congress which introduced pro-people policies and Land Reform Acts and reservation for the weaker sections of the society” added Rai.

Ramanath further said, “This shows that the BJP leaders have no concern for the poor, and are always supporting the rich and the BIG corporates. They have turned a blind eye towards the poor and the working class. BJP leaders only think of the poor during election time begging for votes. The BJP government only came to power by fake promises and assurances but nothing has materialized what they said. They even promised to bring back black money from abroad, and even after seven years no positive results. The only solution to end all this is to bring back Congress to power, which will reduce the price of fuel and other commodities. BJP should know that You can fool all the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time,”.

Former minister and MLA U T Khader also speaking at the protest said, “People should come forward against anti-people policies of the BJP-led governments. It is very much known that the BJP government is here to sell India and increase the burden of tax on the public. While the Congress government had nationalised the banks when in power, the BJP government is trying to privatize the banks. The BJP government in the state is acting as the agent of the central government. The fishermen are in distress as the government failed to release the subsidy amount which they rightfully deserve. BJP government is only concerned about the rich while ignoring the poor. Why is MP Nalin Kumar Kateel silent now because when Congress was in power he staged many protests against the price hike. But now he is silent? “

Congress leaders DCC Chief Harish Kumar and KPCC spokesperson Sudhir Kumar also spoke during the protest. Former MLAs J R Lobo, Moideen Bava, Shakuntala Shetty, District Youth Congress president Luqman, District Mahila Congress President Mrs Shalet Pinto and many others participated in the protest.



