Congress MLA questions own govt over murder of four members of family in Jodhpur

Congress MLA from Osian, Divya Maderna on Wednesday raised questions on her own government after four people, including a six- month-old child, of a family were killed and burnt in a village in her constituency in the wee hours of Wednesday.



Talking about the incident, Divya Maderna said: “What can I say, I am myself not safe. I was attacked even under police protection. The accused who attacked me are not caught till date, she said.

Maderna added: “I wanted to raise this matter in the assembly but was not allowed to speak.”

“The Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to ensure strict action against organised crime and today this incident comes to the fore,” she said

Maderna also raised questions on Jodhpur IG Jaynarayan Sher.

She said: “Such incompetent officers should be immediately removed from the field and made to sit in the PHQ.”

