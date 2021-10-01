Spread the love



















Congress observers to assess trends in Bihar seats headed for bypolls



Patna: With announcement of by-election for two Assembly seats, the Congress’ Bihar unit has set up a team of observers to assess the ground reality in these constituencies and submit a report to the party’s Central leadership.

The by-election for Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga and Tarapur in Munger district is scheduled on October 30 and the result will be declared on November 2. These two seats fell vacant after the demise of sitting members, Shashi Bhushan Hajari of the BJP and Mewalal Chaudhary of the JD-U, respectively, earlier this year.

State Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha said that the decision was taken on the direction of party state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das.

“We have a long tradition in the Congress party to send observers during normal election or by-election in the constituencies to assess the mood of voters, current social issues, strength of our party and weaknesses of opposition parties so that the policies will be made accordingly,” he said.

Jha also claimed that that regions of Mithilanchal were always a stronghold for the Congress in the past.

“We have fought the last Assembly election from Kusheshwar Asthan and we want to fight again from this seat,” he said.

“The observers will go to these two constituencies and prepare reports in a time bound manner. The final decision will be taken by the central leadership on the basis of the observers’ report of these two constituencies,” he said.

The development comes as the Rashtriya Janata Dal, which leads the Mahagathbandhan of which Congress is part, has already given an indication of contesting both these seats, setting aside the Congress’ claim to one. The RJD blames the Congress’ dismal performance in the 2020 Assembly polls as the reason for it not winning power.

RJD spokesman Bhai Virendra has already made it clear that the party will contest from these two seats in a bid to win the by-election and give a strong message to the NDA.

