Congress’ one family, one ticket proposal may face ‘internal hurdles’

New Delhi: The Congress, during its upcoming ‘Chintan Shivir’ (brain-storming camp) to discuss ways to revive its political fortunes, is likely to discuss the issue of “one family, one ticket” which has been recommended by a subgroup so as to attract youth in the party.

But the party may face hurdles in this change as many senior leaders have their sons and daughters in politics and remain hopeful for ticket in election or a organisational post in the party for them too.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s son is a politician in Karnataka, similarly former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is an MLA and his son Deepinder Hooda is a Rajya Sabha MP, among others. Even in the Gandhi family, there are two – both party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are Lok Sabha members.

The Congress sub group has recommended to give only one ticket per family so that big leaders do not corner party tickets and deny a place to the genuine hard workers.

However, the party recently flouted this rule in Goa and Uttarakhand.

But sources say that party may adopt this formula with a one election, one ticket tweak – or that no other family member of a candidate will get ticket in that Assembly polls. However the Chintan Shivir may come with more clarity on it.

Party leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh had on Monday asserted that the Chintan Shivir is not a destination of the Congress, but a milestone.

He said the Shivir is being held not to draft a manifesto, but to prepare an action plan to revive and strengthen the Congress so that it can deal with the present-day political and organisational challenges.

The heads of various departments of Congress, office bearers, former Union ministers and MPs would all participate in the Chintan Shivir. A total of 422 members will be present in the Shivir, of which 30-35 per cent will be youth and 21 per cent women.