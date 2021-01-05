Spread the love



















Congress Party All Geared Up for ‘Sankalpa Samavesha’ Meet at BC Road on 6 January

Congress Party All Geared Up for FIRST Divisional Level Representatives meet named ‘Sankalpa Samavesha’ at BC Road on 6 January 2021. Mangaluru City is all decorated with Congress Party banners, hoardings, buntings etc along the City roads and Highways

Mangaluru : Karnataka Pradesh Congress committee (KPCC) will hold its FIRST Divisional Level Representatives meet titled ‘Sankalpa Samavesha’ at Sagar Auditorium on BC Road on 6 January 2021. As per Congress Party, The divisional convention will be conducted from January 6 at Bantwal, Bengaluru on 8 January 8, Belgaum on 11 January and Gulbarga on 18 January . The convention has been titled as ‘Sankalpa Samavesha. During the convention, discussions will be carried out about party organizations, government’s failures in handling pandemic, riots and others.

The meet will officially commence at 11 am until 7.30 pm on 6 January. As many as 677 representatives from Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajnagar, Mangaluru, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga will take part in the convention. Committees will be formed in gram panchayat and wards before January 25. Later, a booth committee will be formed. There will be discussion on the Party’s political strategies. Congress has gained more number of seats in the gram panchayat elections despite BJP’s money and administration power.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, Congress leader S R Patil, KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed, Sathish Jarkiholi, Ishwar Kandre, KPCC and AICC members, spokespersons, panellists, MLAs, MLCs, and former MLAs and MLC’s will take part in the convention. Saleem Ahmed and DK Shivakumar have already arrived to Mangaluru, and they addressed the media prior to the convention. According to Congress leaders, the convention will throw light on the failure of the BJP government in the state, and also on the visionary programmes of Congress to the public and also organisation of the party.

Congress district president Harish Kumar slamming BJP during a press meet had said “BJP, to win the gram panchayat elections, has involved in cheap tactics of threatening and enticing the candidates. BJP party workers have suppressed the Congress party workers. BJP used the tactics to withdraw rival candidates’ nomination by threatening, allurement and giving false promises. They also threatened the voters stating that people can avail the benefits of the government only if they support BJP. They could win elections through money and muscle power. Out of 3,200 Congress supported candidates, 1,011 candidates have won the elections”



