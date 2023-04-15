Congress picks J R Lobo for Mangaluru South and Ashok Rai for Puttur as Candidates in Third List

Bengaluru: Congress released its third list for the state assembly elections on April 15.

Congress had kept tickets pending in 58 constituencies. In this, tickets were announced for 43 constituencies. Siddaramaiah was denied the ticket for Kolar.

Actress Umashree, who was expecting a ticket from the Terdal constituency, was disappointed, where Siddappa Ramappa Konnur was given the ticket. Although it was expected that Ramya would be given a ticket from Maddur, but it was given to KM Uday. G H Srinivas was given the ticket to contest from Tarikere. Nivedita Alva, son of former governor Margaret Alva, was given the Congress ticket despite heavy rebellion. The former MLA John Richard Lobo got the ticket for Mangalore South Constituency.

Out of the 58 constituencies that were pending, tickets for 43 constituencies were announced in the third list, while tickets for 15 constituencies are still pending. Tickets for Akhanda Srinivas Murthy have not been announced yet. In Harihara, Ramappa’s name is missing in the third list. The Mangaluru North Constituency ticket has also not been announced.

