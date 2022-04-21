Congress, PK to hold further deliberations after power point presentation



New Delhi: Congress leaders and poll strategist Prashant Kishor will sit again on Friday to deliberate on the roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, after he gave a powerpoint presentation to senior party leaders, including its Chief Ministers, of around 600 slides.

According to party sources, a majority of Congress leaders are convinced with the plan mooted by PK, as Kishor is popularly known, but some are wary. However, the sources say that PK is much on board but whether he will be inducted into the party or will be only limited to a consultant’s role has yet to decided.

Congress leaders who have been assigned to make a report on the presentation met on Thursday for discussions and the participants included Ambika Soni, A.K Antony, Jairam Ramesh, K.C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

Congress leaders have met several times with the poll strategist who suggested a roadmap to contest the 2024 elections and the ensuing six Assembly polls that will come in the run-up.

On Saturday, Kishor presented a detailed roadmap for the 2024 elections before interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and the party’s top leaders. Following this, Gandhi deputed a small group to look into it and report to her within a week. “A final decision will be taken after that,” Congress General Secretary, Organisation, Venugopal, had said.

According to sources, Kishor said during Saturday’s meeting that the Congress must target 370 to 400 seats and work on alliances wherever the party is weak.