Congress plans to win the election by money power: CM Bommai

Attibele: Having lost people’s support, Congress has a ploy to win the Legislative Council election by money power. But the grand old party’s true colours had been exposed, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Addressing the ‘Vijaya Sankalpa’ convention organised by BJP at Attibele in Anekal Taluk Bommai said, Congress had stooped to the level of using any means to win the election. Fielding those with moneybags as its candidates, making them pay big for the party kitty. “Fall of morality in Congress party is very clear. People should show Congress its place as the party is trying to win the election through immoral splurge of money.”

Reacting to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s allegations that BJP always used money and muscle power to win elections, Bommai said, it is the Congress which is indulging in it. “What morality do you have to talk about it when you are banking on money for selecting the candidate to fighting the election? You(Siddu) did not bother to look at Gram Panchayats when in power. Your promise just ahead of 2017 election to distribute one lakh houses has remained a promise.”

The BJP government in the state has initiated action to build one lakh homes in urban areas and 4 lakh homes in rural areas. They would be completed in one and half years, Bommai said.

Expressing the view that comprehensive development of Bengaluru is possible only if the adjoining Gram Panchayat areas are well developed, Bommai said that all round development of these villages is the objective of his government. The revenue generated by industrialisation of Bengaluru would be utilised for the development of these Gram Panchayats, he added.

Anekal Vision

“Many entrepreneurs are showing keen interest to invest in Anekal. Our government will prepare an exclusive ‘Anekal Vision’ document for the comprehensive development of Anekal on the lines of Bengaluru Vision,” Bommai stated.