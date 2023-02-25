Congress pledges laws to rein in hate crimes

The Congress, in its draft political resolution, on Saturday pledged to bring in laws to prevent hate crimes in the country, if voted to power.

Raipur: The Congress, in its draft political resolution, on Saturday pledged to bring in laws to prevent hate crimes in the country, if voted to power.

This comes against the backdrop of rising incidents of hate crimes and lynching, the lastest being the burning alive of two people in Rajasthan.

The resolution said, “In the last eight-and-a-half years under the BJP Government, the politics of hate has assumed alarming proportions and religious polarisation has reached its peak. Hate crimes and atrocities have increased manifold.

“Vigilante right wing groups incite violence on various trivial issues. These groups operate with impunity and have started acting like police, spreading anarchy and fear. This fear in the minds of minorities is the aim of the BJP/RSS regime.”

During the course of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, it was clear that the majority of Indians yearn for love, peace and harmony, it added.

The Congress said it believes in our civilisational principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which means “The World Is One Family”. Minorities form about a

fifth of India’s population. Neglecting, marginalising, and alienating them is

inhuman, and hits at the unity and integrity of India.

“The culture of hatred, nurtured and propagated by BJP, RSS and their acolytes violates the tenets of all religions. We need to create a sense of security among each and every Indian, regardless of their region, religion, caste, class or gender,” it further said.

It also said that crimes against weaker sections of society have also increased. Atrocities against Scheduled Castes (SCs) have increased by 1.2 per cent in 2021, according to the NCRB. Violence against Dalit and adivasi women has also risen. Cases of rape against SC women, including shockingly, minors, account for 7.64 per cent and ST women account for 15 per cent out of the total cases reported.

“Congress will pass a new law to prevent and punish hate crimes,” it concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...