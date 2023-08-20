Congress projected to win Chhattisgarh again with up to 54 seats

New Delhi: Congress is projected to win up to 54 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly in the elections slated later this year, as per the ABP-CVoter Chhattisgarh Opinion Poll.

The BJP is projected to win 35-41 seats as compared to 15 in the previous Assembly elections.

The Congress is projected to gain more vote share with a positive swing of 2.5 per cent. Its vote share is projected to go up to 45.6 per cent from 43.1 per cent.

The BJP is expected to garner 41.1 per cent of the vote, up 8.1 per cent from 33 per cent in the previous Assembly elections.

Significantly, the Others category of political parties is estimated to lose 10.6 per cent vote share from 23.9 per cent to only 13.3 per cent.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is by far the most popular CM candidate in the state with an approval rating of 48.8 per cent, as per the ABP-CVoter Chhattisgarh Opinion Poll.

His predecessor Raman Singh of the BJP comes second with 23.7 per cent votes in the survey, T.S. Singhdeo with 13 per cent and Ramesh Bais of the BJP with 1.2 per cent of the vote.

The survey has a sample size of 7679 covering 90 Vidhan Sabha seats.

