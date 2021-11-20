Congress Putting Lots of Efforts to Make M N Rajendra Kumar their Candidate in MLC Polls

Mangaluru: Hectic parleys are on to offer the party ticket to cooperative leader and SCDCC Bank chairman M N Rajendra Kumar to contest from Congress in the MLC poll to be held in December, who presently has decided to contest as an Independent candidate. Couple of days ago a delegation had already met KPCC president D K Shivakumar. Former MP and minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, who accompanied Kumar to meet D K Shivakumar, had told the media that the issue was discussed with the KPCC chief and a decision will be taken by the central committee.

Sorake said: “D K Shivakumar asked me to arrange a meeting with Rajendra Kumar. Hence, we went together and met Shivakumar. A discussion was held between Shivakumar and Rajendra Kumar regarding the election.” In fact, it should be noted that former MLC Ivan D’Souza, AICC secretary P V Mohan, former mayor Shashidhar Hegde, former vice-president of KPCC Manjunath Bhandary, Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee (DCC) vice-president Prasad Raj Kanchan, former chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Kripa Amar Alva among others are aspirants from the Congress.

DCC president K Harish Kumar said that a list of aspirants has already been sent to Delhi. “We have no information about M N Rajendra Kumar’s candidature from the party. I am aware that a delegation including Congress leaders Gopal Poojary and Vinay Kumar Sorake have met D K Shivakumar along with Rajendra Kumar. Ultimately, a decision will be taken by the central committee by Monday,” he said.

In his meeting with D K Shivakumar on Wednesday, Rajendra Kumar said, “No decision has been taken yet.” To a query whether he will contest as a Congress candidate, Rajendra Kumar said, “I will take a final decision after holding discussion with my supporters.” The term of MLCs Prathap Chandra Shetty from the Congress and Kota Shrinivas Poojari of BJP, who were elected from the local constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, will end on 5 January 5 2021. While the BJP has almost finalised the candidature of Kota Shrinivas Poojari, Congress is yet to take a decision. Shetty will not be