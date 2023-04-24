Congress Rebel Candidate Krishnamurthy Acharya Withdraws Nomination Papers

Udupi: K Krishnamurthy Acharya, who had decided to contest as an independent candidate from the Udupi constituency after being denied a ticket by the Congress party withdrew his nomination on Monday, April 24.

After Congress announced its decision to field Prasad Raj Kanchan from Udupi, Krishnamurthy Acharya filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate. On Monday KPCC president DK Shivakumar who was on a tour of the Udupi district convinced him to withdraw the nomination for the benefit of the Congress party.

After DK Shivakumar’s request, Krishnamurthy Acharya withdrew his nomination and announced his support for the party’s official candidate Prasad Raj Kanchan. Shivakumar also invited Acharya to the public stage, where Acharya hugged the official candidate.

The last day for the withdrawal of candidature for the Karnataka Assembly Elections saw 7 nominations being withdrawn from five assembly constituencies in Udupi district.

Apart from Acharya, Jayaraj from Kundapur, Deena Prabhakar Salian from Udupi, Abdul Razzaq Shaban Ahmed and Abdul Rahman from Kaup, and Krishna Shetty and K Harish Adhikari from the Karkala assembly constituencies have also withdrawn their nominations.

None of the candidates from the Byndoor assembly segment withdrew their nomination.

As per Election Commission’s notification, April 24 was the last day for the withdrawal of the nomination papers.

Like this: Like Loading...