Congress released 1700 PFI members, But BJP has Banned PFI – Amit Shah During CAMPCO Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Congress released 1700 PFI members, But BJP has Banned PFI – Union Home Minister Amit Shah During CAMPCO Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Mangaluru: The Union Home Minister and Cooperatives Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the golden jubilee of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative (CAMPCO) at the Vivekananda English Medium School Grounds Tenkila, Puttur here, on February 11.

The programme began with an invocation. Managing Director of CAMPCO Krishna Kumar H M welcomed the gathering and briefed about the activities of CAMPCO. Minister Amit Shah digitally launched three projects of CAMPCO, laying the Foundation stone for CAMPCO Agri Mall, Puttur; launching the Coconut Project ‘Kalpa’ and the CAMPCO warehouse in Bhadravati.

Former CM Yeddyurappa speaking on the occasion said, “We would like to congratulate PM Modi and Amit Shah for taking the country towards development. As we all know Modi and Amit Shah have contributed a lot to the development of the country. Fifty years ago, there was a glut in the market and the areca nut price decreased drastically and the growers faced hardship and misery. It was difficult to start any cooperative society but Subhraya Bhat started the cooperative society for the areca nut growers. Today when the CAMPCO is completing 50 years, they have launched three projects. I would like to congratulate the CAMPCO group for completing 50 years”.

Addressing the gathering CM Bommai said, “The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative (CAMPCO) has a history which is the success story of the people, by the people for the people and the successful implementation of the vision and values of all the great founders of this country. Today CAMPCO has completed 50 years of its existence and I would like to congratulate the entire team of CAMPCO”.

Bommai further said, “In our country, there is Capitalism and Communism, and Corporatism should be the answer. CAMPCO has shown how Corporatism works. I am proud to say CAMPCO is the only cooperative society in the entire country which produces 26,000 metric tonnes of chocolate. CAMPCO is like a mother guiding the farmers. Arecanut is grown on 6.11 crore hectares of land. The areca nut growers face many challenges and we are committed to solving them. Amit Shah is the Cooperative and the Union home minister too. BJP is the only party solving the problems of the farmers. Amit Shah is also the president of the village-level Cooperative society in his home town. In the coming days, under the leadership of Modi, the Cooperative sector will play a major role. This year the Modi government has allocated Rs 7500 crore rupees in the budget for the Railways and national highway”.

Addressing the gathering Amit Shah said, “Mangaluru is a holy land and part of the Parashurama creation, the coastal belt was reclaimed from the sea by the legendary sage. We can see the culture and tradition in the undivided Dakshina Kannada. I watched the Kantara Movie and experienced the rich culture of Mangaluru. Mangalore is the only city in the state, where there is connectivity by Sea, air, rail and road”.

Amit Shah further said, “BJP is following the principles of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Yojana for the poor people, we provide houses, with electricity, water, gas cylinder, toilet, Rs 5 lakh health insurance, free food and Rs 6000 per month for every farmer. BJP is working for the welfare of the poor but Congress and JD(S) don’t want the welfare of the people of Karnataka. The farmers still remember former CM Yeddyurappa for his contribution to the farmers. When the Congress government came to power 1700 PFI members were released but the BJP banned PFI. Only BJP can keep the Karnataka state safe. Modiji made the country safe by fighting against Naxlism and terrorism. Congress and JD(S) will not work for the development of Karnataka”.

Amit Shah asked the people to vote for BJP and assured them of coming back to Mangaluru before the elections.

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Minister Araga Jnanedra, Minister Sunil Kumar, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, MLAs Sanjeev Matandoor, Rajesh Naik and others were also present.

