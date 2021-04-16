Spread the love



















Congress seeks nod to make Guj HQ Covid Care Centre



Gandhinagar: Congress’ Gujarat chief Amit Chavda has asked Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar for permission to convert the state party headquarters in Ahmedabad into a Covid Care Centre, considering the rising number of patients and the shortage of infrastructural and medicinal facilities.

“You must be aware about the prevailing situation of coronavirus outbreak, which is very worrying and dreadful. The patients and their relatives are suffering for want of medicinal facilities and a tremendous shortage of hospitals, beds, oxygen supply, medicine is being experienced,” Chavda said in a letter to the civic official.

“In such circumstances, the approach and policies of the Congress as always is to stand by the public. In this context, we want to convert our state headquarters at Paldi to be converted into a 50 bed Covid Care Centre. We will be providing all the necessary, medical officers, nursing staff, paramedical staff and other facilities. So please sanction us the permission to set up such a centre,” he wrote.

The Congress has also come forward to offer other buildings in its possession for setting up such Covid Care Centres across the state.

Former Chief Minister Shankersingh Vaghela has also offered two of his educational institutes premises in Gandhinagar for conversion into Covid Care Centres.