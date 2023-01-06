Congress should Clear its stand on Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh’s Arrest by NIA – Raghupathi Bhat

Udupi: “The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches in Mangaluru and took in to custody Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh a student of Udupi. Reshaan’s father Thajuddin Sheikh is the secretary of Brahmavar Block Congress. The District Congress should make their stand clear whether they will terminate him from the party or promote him as Block president”, said MLA Raghupathi Bhat during a press meet, held at the Udupi Press Club on January 6.

Addressing the mediapersons MLA Raghupathi Bhat said, “Reshaan Sheikh’s father, Thajuddin Sheikh is in a prominent position in the Brahmavar Block Congress committee. Thajuddin Sheikh is closely associated with former CM Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and former minister U T Khader. The photos of Thajuddin Sheikh and Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and former minister U T Khader have gone viral in the social media. The Udupi District Congress should make its stand clear about his post in the party”.

MLA Bhat further said, “The NIA raid has once again confirmed how Congress is supporting terrorist activities. The NIA should investigate the case from all angles. Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh’s mother Renu Riyana Soans is working in a Govt High School in Thenkanidiyoor. We have many doubts about her activities. We have already complained to the education minister to terminate her as she always speaks against prime minister Narendra Modi”.

MLA Bhat also said, “The NIA investigation has revealed that the accused Maaz Muneer radicalised his close associate and collegemate Reshaan Thajuddin. And the two accused, Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh and Huzair Farhan Baig received funds from their IS handler through crypto-wallets for furthering the terrorist activities of the Islamic State. As part of their larger violent and disruptionist designs, they also indulged in arson and targeting of vehicles and other establishments, such as liquor shops, godowns, transformers etc”.