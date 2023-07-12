Congress Stages ‘Maun Satyagraha’ in Udupi

Udupi: The Udupi District Congress on Wednesday participated in a ‘Maun Satyagraha’ at the Gandhi Park against the Gujarat High Court’s order of upholding Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case over the use of the ‘Modi surname’.

The ‘Maun Satyagraha’ began at 10:00 a.m and will continue till 5:00 p.m.

Leading the ‘Maun Satyagraha’ District President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor said that Congress trusts the judicial system. The BJP is threatening people and misusing government agencies like ED, CBI and others. We believe that the arrogant power will get a befitting reply.

Last week, the Gujarat HC dismissed the Congress leader’s plea to stay his conviction and two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case that cost him his Lok Sabha membership.

To protest against the order, the Congress had decided to organise a day-long ‘Muan Satyagraha’ at all the state and District headquarters on July 12 against the court decision.

District working president Kishan Hegde, Kolkebailu, Udupi Block Congress president Ramesh Kanchan, Leaders M A Gaphoor, Sarala Kancha, Dinesh Putran, Bhaskar Rao Kidiyoor, Prashanth Jattanna, Veronica Cornelio, Yathish Karkera, Saurbh Ballal, Harish Kini, Vishwas Ameen, Roshni Oliver and others were present.

