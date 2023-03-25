Congress stages Protest in Udupi over Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament

Udupi: The Congress unit in Udupi district staged a protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament as an MP, following his conviction in a defamation case, on March 25.

Congress leader Amrith Shenoy said, “The BJP planned a conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi after he busted the corruption of business tycoon Gautam Adani. The BJP has been planning this for a long time since Rahul Gandhi was constantly attacking the Central government on several issues like demonetisation, GST implementation etc. Rahul Gandhi is always a hero for our congress party and we do not fear asking for votes in his name”.

KPCC Spokesperson Veronica Cornelio criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “The BJP government has crossed all limits in hatching the conspiracy. The way Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the parliament as an MP is clear that the Modi government is scared of Rahul Gandhi. Instead of answering the questions raised by him, the government was looking for a way to remove him from the Lok Sabha”.

District congress president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, KPCC secretary Amrith Shenoy and Udupi Block Congress president Ramesh Kanchan also spoke and criticized the Modi Government.

District Congress vice president Prakyath Shetty, leaders Krishnamoorthy Acharya, Nagesh Udyavar, Yathish Karkera, Hammad, Habib Ali, Sanjay Acharya, Prasadraj Kanchan, Bhaskar Rao Kidiyoor and others were also present for the protest.

