Congress, TMC trade blows on Twitter over Goa alliance



Panaji: A Twitter war has broken out between Congress and Trinamool Congress leaders over the possibility of an alliance between the two parties for the Goa polls.

While TMC Lok Sabha MP and Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra made the first overture to the Congress — along with other non-BJP parties — for a collective fight against the BJP, Congress Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao has now chided Moitra in response, ruling out any truck with the West Bengal-based party for the Goa polls.

“I wonder who from amongst Delhi leaders response is @MahuaMoitra awaiting. And Trinamool’s brilliant strategy to defeat BJP in Goa is to weaken Congress and divide the anti BJP vote. Whom does that help Moitraji?” Rao tweeted on Saturday.

Rao’s tweet followed a claim made by Moitra who said on Twitter that the “AITC already made formal & definitive offer to INC on Goa to defeat BJP and the Congress leadership had sought time to revert two wees ago.

While the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party for now is going into the Goa polls alone, the Congress has for now tied up with the Goa Forward party, a regional outfit, and is in talks with Nationalist Congress, the TMC has allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

Elections to the 40 seats in the state Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14.