Congress to call party’s Maharashtra Ministers after MLAs complaint



New Delhi: After two dozen Congress MLAs complained about the party’s Maharashtra Ministers for not listening to them or even meeting them, the party’s high command is likely to summon all its ministers in the state, sources said on Friday.

Sources say that Congress President Sonia Gandhi has sought a report from state in charge H.K. Patil before the meeting and has directed him to come up with an amicable solution. The main complaint is against Balasahab Thorat, who is also the legislative party leader in the Assembly.

The party MLAs met Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday to discuss issues of the party in the state, and share their grievances. They had complained that Congress ministers in the MVA government ignore them and party workers and apprised her that there is a strong resentment against the ministers due to this.

Gandhi had given them a patient hearing and assured them of an amicable solution within a week. Before the meeting, a letter was written by the MLAs over the “cold response” of the ministers in the state.

The Congress is facing a tough battle in the state as it has become the number 4 party, as per seat numbers, and is the junior-most partner in the MVA coalition government, but does not want to take any risk of upsetting the MLAs as BJP may reap the discontent.

Congress has to set its house in order before Kolhapur North bypolls for which its state President Nana Patole has already accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of allegedly threatening voters with “Enforcement Directorate action”.

The MVA government, which also comprises the Shiv Sena and the NCP, is also facing tough time with Central agencies like the ED acting against several MLAs and ministers as well as close associates of big leaders.