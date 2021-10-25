Spread the love



















Congress to discuss preps in poll bound states on Tuesday



New Delhi: Ahead of Assembly elections in five states, the Congress has called meeting of party In-charges on Tuesday to discuss the roadmap. All the state In-charges, state presidents will join the meeting.

The States going to polls early next year are UP, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has launched a “pratigya yatra” and party In-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has launched 7 resolutions till now and has also held meet of Central Election Committee and finalized first list of candidates which is likely to be released soon.

In other states like Uttrakhand, the Congress Campaign Committee chairman Harish Rawat has also started a yatra which is ongoing and few BJP leaders have crossed to the Congress which has given boost to the party. However, in crucial states like Punjab and Goa, the party is reeling under internal conflict.

In Goa, several Congress leaders have jumped to join the Trinamool and party senior observer P. Chidambaram has been giving extra time to the state but things have not turned smooth for the grand old party. The Congress has witnessed 10 MLAs switching to the BJP so far and the latest defections are to the Trinamool.

In Manipur, the Congress has pitched in Jairam Ramesh to oversee election preparations.

The Congress will also discuss roadmap for its mass jan jagran campaign from November 14, the birth anniversary of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, which will continue till November 29.

A circular in this regard had been issued by Congress General Secretary, organisation, K.C. Venugopal to all states and union territories which says, “The PCCs are requested to conduct mass awareness and contact programme from November 14 to 29.”

The CWC had in its meeting on October 16 discussed and decided to observe a mass agitation, awareness programme, named ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’, across the country on runaway inflation and price rise between November 14-29.

In the mass awareness contact programme, the party workers would reach up to the maximum number of people and create awareness on bad handling of the economy by the Central government and the resulting price rise.

The CWC has announced internal party polls and the Congress will take stock of membership drive of the party which will begin from next month.

