Congress to hold ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ march on Jan 20 in support of agitating farmers in Delhi

Hubballi (UNI): Extending support to the farmers agitation in Delhi, the Congress party in Karnataka announced on Monday that it will launch a ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ march on January 20 in the state capital Bengaluru.

“A massive protest rally will be taken out from Freedom Park to Raj Bhavan, in which Congress leaders and workers from across the state will participate,” said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar.

Speaking after inaugurating the Belagavi divisional ‘Sankalp Samavesh’ organised by the KPCC, in Hubballi on Monday, he said that applications would be invited from aspirants of for the Congress ticket in the forthcoming Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and municipal corporation elections, instead of issuing the ‘B’ forms directly. Organisational skills, experience and other abilities of the aspirants would be considered while giving the party ticket, he added.

Earlier, leader of opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah reiterated that B S Yediyurappa would not continue as the Chief Minister for long. “I am saying so based on the information given by my friends in the BJP and RSS,” he told media persons.

BJP came to power in the state not due to people’s mandate, but by luring ruling party MLAs through money power. They would not lose this government, but may change the Chief Minister, he observed.

“When Congress was in power in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it as a 10 per cent commission government, though there was no scam. Now, the BJP government has become a 30 percent commission government, where no file moves without giving a bribe. Can’t the Prime Minister see this or is he silent even after knowing this”, Siddaramaiah said.