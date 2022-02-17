Congress to kickstart digital membership drive in MP soon



Bhopal: The Congress’ Madhya Pradesh unit is set to run membership campaigns through digital medium soon with an aim of connecting with more people.

For this, the party will appoint a Chief Enroller and an Enroller at district, block and booth levels to ensure 100 per cent authenticity of the members.

A senior party leader in the state claimed that the Congress’ “digital membership” will be quite different from the BJP’s “missed call” membership.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) membership in-charge K. Raju is scheduled to visit Bhopal on Thursday to chalk out a detailed plan for this digital membership drive.

“A complete plan for digital membership drive will be prepared in the direction of a meeting today. After authentication of the new members joining the party, they will be given a certificate from the AICC,” a senior Congress leader said.

Along with digital membership drive, the Congress in Madhya Pradesh is set to start election processes for districts and block level posts. Though the Assembly polls in the state are likely in October-November 2023, the Congress has started its preparations.

Under party’s ongoing- ‘ghar chalo ghar-ghar chalo’, state Congress chief Kamal Nath has started targeting the Shivraj Singh Chohan government on various issues.

Under this month-long campaign, the party leader and workers are tasked to reach maximum possible homes across the state to create direct contact.

Under the campaign, Kamal Nath is scheduled to visit Rewa next week.