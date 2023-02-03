Congress to release its first list in Feb End – B K Hariprasad

Udupi: Amidst a demand from ticket aspirants and leaders alike, the Congress is expected to release its first list of candidates by the end of February, said B K Hariprasad, opposition leader in Karnataka Legislative Council.

Speaking at a press meet held at the Congress Bhavan on February 3, Prasad said that the KPCC meeting was held on February 2 in Bengaluru. A detailed discussion was held and all the committee members had given their suggestions and recommendations. In the coming days, the KPCC state election screening committee meeting will be held. Before that, the screening committee including three AICC members will be formed soon. The KPCC state election screening committee will finalise the candidate’s list and send it to the Central Election Committee and the All India Congress committee will announce the candidate’s list, he said.

The party from Delhi had commissioned a survey, and we (the state unit) have got a survey done, keeping all that in mind, we will send a list to the central election committee and screening committee, and they will finalise it. Party will announce the list by the end of February, he said.

The people of Karnataka are fed up with the BJP administration. The Congress Party will get a clear majority in the assembly elections. We have set a target of winning at least 150 out of the total 224 seats. BJP came to power twice in the past when there was no clear majority for any party. This time the Congress is going to get a clear majority so there is no room for horse trading, he said.

