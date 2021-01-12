Spread the love



















Congress unable to digest BJP’s victory in GP polls: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mangaluru, (UNI) : Unable to digest the victory of BJP-supported candidates in the recently held Gram Panchayat elections, the Congress leaders are engaging in levelling allegations, BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel said.

Speaking to media at Subramanya, near here, he said that to remain active in the media, the leaders are engaging in issuing statements daily by making false allegations against BJP. The BJP backed candidates have won 3,714 GPs in the state.

A total of 45,715 candidates have won the election. The BJP is preparing for the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and taluk panchayat election by organising ‘Jana Sevaka Samavesh’ till January 13. Through the convention, the BJP will chalk out strategies for the upcoming elections.

“Even I want six-time MLA S Angara to get the ministerial berth. However, the final decision will be taken by the Chief Minister. The ministerial berth will be given after considering the social and geographical area,” he added.