Congress veteran Margaret Alva writes to PM Modi over violence against minorities

BENGALURU: Former Governor of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand Margaret Alva expressed concern about violence against minorities. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Union Minister said, “You are a leader respected nationally and internationally.

You travel around the world, calling on world leaders, including His Holiness the Pope in Rome, proclaiming that India is a free democratic secular state. Your speeches and statements have been praised and extensively reported on, by the global media. Unfortunately, the reality on the ground here presents a stark contrast to the image you project of India to the global community, especially in the context of minorities rights and secularism.”

Alva stated that she was appalled at the recent statements made by some religious leaders calling for genocide of non-Hindus, to create a Hindu rashtra. “Your silence is misread as tacit approval and encouragement to the ever-increasing violence and intimidation India’s minorities are being subjected to,” she stated.

On the anti-conversion bill, Alva said that it has provisions that have been struck down by courts and are violative of the Constitution. “It makes all minorities, our institutions, practices, services and charities suspect…” she stated.