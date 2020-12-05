Spread the love



















Congress will bring no-confidence motion on farm laws: Hooda

Gurugram: Amid the ongoing farmers’ stir, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the Congress will bring a no-confidence motion in the Legislative Assembly on the farm laws.

During a press conference on Friday, he said the Congress will urge the Governor to call a special Assembly session in this regard.

Hooda said that the present government has lost the trust of the people and the Assembly.

He said that he has never seen such a big farmer demonstration movement in his political career.

The former CM also took a dig at the current Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar who said that Haryana farmers had no involvement in the movement. He said Khattar should tell where the farmers, who were lathi-charged at Pipli (Kurukshetra), were from.

He also demanded the resignation of Agriculture Minister JP Dalal for making a statement that the farmers are receiving funding from foreign countries.

“Such statements are an insult to the country and the farmers. Farmers are being insulted as Khalistani. The people of Delhi and of the several villages are helping the farmers. Delhi is the capital of the country and everyone can go there and raise their demand in front of the Central government,” he said.

He asserted that if the government wants the welfare of the farmers, then along with three agricultural laws, a fourth law should also be brought that action will be taken against those who buy food grains at a lower price than the MSP.