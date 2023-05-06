Congress will come to Power with a Clear Majority – Maharashtra Ex CM Prithviraj Chavan

Udupi: Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan said that, in Karnataka, a corrupt double-engine government is functioning. If one CM had resigned over a corruption allegation, another is facing an allegation of 40% commission. BJP MLAs themselves allege that a rate of Rs 2500 crore is fixed for the post of CM. In this Assembly election, the Congress will come to power with a clear majority.

Speaking at a press conference held at Hotel Karthik on Saturday, May 6, Chauhan said, “There were three to four contenders for the post of Chief Minister. But the BJP top brass chose Bommai as the Chief Minister. At the same time, a legislator from the BJP mentioned the need to pay money to become the Chief Minister. Was he chosen as the Chief Minister for his ability to make money? he questioned.

Chauhan further said, “The Assembly elections in Karnataka are crucial not only for the state but also to save democracy in our country. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be the decisive elections that would decide the fate of the democratic system of this country. People, more so the youth, are more concerned about the “40% commission” of the BJP government which has caused losses to the extent of Rs 1.5 lakh crore to the exchequer. This allegation has spoilt the image of Karnataka in the entire world. The policies of the Central government have led to inflation and unemployment. The Congress, in its manifesto, has made five guarantees and other assurances to answer to the concerns of the people”.

“The Congress leader queried why Rahul Gandhi was evicted from the membership of the Lok Sabha. ‘Was it because he asked questions about the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani group’? How the enormous money power was playing a role in subverting democracy is a question which should be pondered over by the electorate before it is too late. There could be a time when there will be no elections in the future if we do not correct our course”, Chauhan appealed to the electorate.

“In another danger, the BJP had been foisting Chief Ministers who can handle corruption. This was evident in the choice of Basavaraj Bommai as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Bommai has come from another party. When other people in that party could have been made the Chief Minister, why Bommai? Because he was able to hone corrupt practices? The 40 percent charges by Santhosh Patil who killed himself due to a debt trap, even the Lingayat Maths were not spared, the Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Balehonnur Math had also accused the BJP state leadership of corruption”, Chauhan said.

Like this: Like Loading...