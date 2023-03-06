Congress will Field Youngsters in forthcoming Elections if they are Winnable Candidates’- M Veerappa Moily

Congress will Field Youngsters in forthcoming Elections if they are Winnable Candidates’- Member of the Central Election Committee of the Congress and former Chief Minister of Karnataka M Veerappa Moily

Mangaluru: Addressing the media before he met with seat aspirants and Congress leaders from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, M. Veerappa Moily, a member of the Central Election Committee of the Congress and former Chief Minister said “Congress party will certainly field young workers in the forthcoming State Assembly elections if they are winnable candidates. Our party certainly prefers young candidates. The District Congress Committees have given a list of candidates. The lists will be scrutinised by the party’s screening committee in a couple of days and names will be forwarded to the Central Election Committee headed by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge. “The first list of candidates will be released by the end of this month,”.



“This time there will be many aspirants for the party ticket in several constituencies in the State, and it was an indication of the party coming back to power in Karnataka. More aspirants mean party workers are sure of winning seats. There is a favourable atmosphere for the party in Karnataka” added Moily. Criticising the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government for the corruption charges, Moily said “The BJP MLAs are being accused of demanding commission not just for clearing bills and sanctioning works, but also for the release of grants to mutts. Unfortunately, we hear these allegations against our (Dakshina Kannada) MLAs too. If we (Congress) come to power, we will certainly prosecute these MLAs,”.

Despite making several visits to Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah have failed to speak with local BJP workers to understand the local problems and address them. The two leaders also do not know the history of Coastal Karnataka. “Recently, Shah asked people (in Puttur) whether they want Congress that values Tippu Sultan or the BJP that values Rani Abbakka. Shah does not know that soldiers of Rani Abbakka who fought against the Portuguese were Bearys (Muslims) and Mogaveeras (fishermen),” said Moily.

He concluded by saying, ” The Union Government has failed to grant any special funds for Karnataka in the last eight years. What the State has received are the funds that have come by devolution. The law and order have collapsed in the State and the Government has failed to get new industries to Coastal Karnataka”.

