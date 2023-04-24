Congress will have Separate Manifesto for Coastal Region – D K Shivakumar

Udupi: “Congress will have a separate manifesto for the coastal region of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada”, said the president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress committee DK Shivakumar during the poll campaign public meeting held at Udupi here, on April 24.

Addressing the gathering Shivakumar said, “The manifesto will emphasize the promotion of industries, startups and the fisheries sector. Many BJP leaders are in queue to join the Congress, but the party does not have space to accommodate all of them. Corruption is at its peak in Karnataka. We are witnessing a corrupt administration coupled with a communal divide. Several BJP leaders, including Jagadish Shettar, who has 30 years of experience as an MLA and held several top posts including that of the Chief Minister have quit the BJP. May 10 is a day to eliminate corruption in the state”.

Shivakumar further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the people to salute the LPG cylinder before casting their votes during the last elections. Now we suggest our leaders keep an LPG cylinder near each polling booth and garland it. While everyone’s income has steeply decreased, the prices of essential commodities have reached the skies. In such a situation, people should vote for Congress to help them lead a dignified life, Shivakumar said, reminding them of the four poll promises of free power, free ration, monthly income to women and stipend to the unemployed youth.

Shivakumar also said that May 10 is not just the polling day, it is also the day to eliminate corruption in the State. Congress had joined hands with JD(S) in 2018 to keep BJP away from power and supported H D Kumaraswamy. However, they did not last long while BJP came to power through ‘Operation Lotus.’ The ‘double-engine’ government failed to bring a change in people’s lives, including the youth, farmers, working class and women. The BJP workers themselves are unable to say that the government has worked satisfactorily.

Udupi district is known for education and is in first place during SSLC and PUC results. Congress has fielded graduate candidates in Udupi while the BJP candidate has not even completed SSLC, said DKS.

Before the public meeting, Shivakumar held a road show with a Padayatra from the City Bus Stand to the Martyrs Memorial Ajjarkad.

Congress leaders Vinay Kumar Sorake, Prasad Raj Kanchan, Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, Prakash Shetty, M A Gafoor, Veronica Cornelio, Ramesh Kanchan, Kishan Hegde Kolkebail and others were present.

