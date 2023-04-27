Congress will Implement 5 Guarantees in Karnataka, Let Modi Implement the Same All Over India – Rahul Gandhi

Mangaluru: The Congress party held a public meeting where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the gathering at the Sahyadri College grounds, Adyar here, on April 27. The programme began with an invocation. District Congress President Harish Kumar welcomed the gathering.

Addressing the huge crowd including the party workers Rahul Gandhi said, “For many years, the BJP is ruling Karnataka. This government was not chosen by you, they did not come to power by your votes. The BJP destroyed democracy with corruption, they purchased the MLAs and stole your government from you. One of the MLAs of the BJP says that this election is to hand over Karnataka into Modiji’s hands. In whose hands is Karnataka now? The MLA also says that, for a bright future of the state hand over Karnataka to Modi! Do you all want the same future for Karnataka? During the last elections, the BJP had made many promises but failed to implement them. Do you want a 40% commission government? Congress will win the forthcoming elections and form the government. On the first day of the cabinet meeting, the Congress will implement five guarantees in Karnataka, let Modi implement the same all over India”.

Rahul Gandhi further said, “BJP MLA says that the CMs seat can be purchased for Rs 2500 crore. After purchasing once, he came to know the price of the CM’s chair. The Karnataka Contractors Association wrote to the Prime Minister about a 40% commission to get a contract in Karnataka but the Prime Minister did not respond to it. Corruption is the Dharma of the BJP. Recently, BJP MLA’s son was caught with Rs 8 crore, the BJP is involved in all types of scams. Corruption and price hike are rampant in Karnataka. In the country, youth are unemployed, but the BJP government is not bothered to create jobs. After BJP came to power, 40 crore people have fallen below the poverty line. Only 1% of people have 40% of the country’s assets. 40 lakh small-scale industries have closed down. 1.6 crore people have lost their jobs which is the development of the BJP”.

Rahul Gandhi also said, “I met Congress senior leaders before the elections were announced and asked them what the Congress can give to the people of Karnataka. I also asked the women what they want from Congress when they have seen the BJP in power for three years with price hikes, corruption, and unemployment. Most of the women said that they want the Grahalakshmi scheme, Grahajyothi scheme, Annabaghya scheme and Yuva Nidhi scheme. We agreed and assured them of all four guarantees. In Karnataka, the government is financially stable. All the guarantees will be implemented on the first day of the first cabinet meeting”.

“Our Prime Minister had given assurances of crediting Rs 15 lakh to the account of every citizen, 2 crores job creation every year, and fight against corruption but he did not fulfil any of them. I asked Narendra Modi about his relationship with businessman Adani, and for that, I was disqualified as the Member of Parliament. I also asked what is Modi’s investment in a foreign company “Shell”, but I did not get any answer, my mike was switched off. Modi has the habit of making promises and failing to fulfil them. We assured the farmers in Chattisgarh that we would give minimum support price for their products and fulfilled it. We have fulfilled the promise made in Himachal. I assure you that on the first day of the first cabinet meeting, we will implement the guarantees we have promised. I want to tell the PM, when the Congress government fulfils the 5 guarantees in Karnataka, let Modiji implement them all over India”, said Rahul.

Rahul also pointed out the promises Modi has made to the farmers, youth and the poor and failed to implement them. Modi is fulfilling all the promises made to Adani. Modi has given airports, ports and the defence industry to Adani. But Modi failed to fulfil the promises made to the poor people, youth, and the fishermen community. We have an old relationship with Mangaluru because the Port was made during Indira Gandhi’s time, and the Mangalore International Airport and MCF are achievements of Congress. Four public sector banks, Vijaya Bank, Corporation, Syndicate and Canara Bank which were the pride of Mangaluru were merged with other banks. This time Congress will win the elections and no one can stop it. In the elections, Congress will win 150 seats. BJP is a 40% party so, give them only 40 seats. Remember that last time the BJP came to power through the backdoor. Narendra Modi said that Congress will not fulfil the guarantees they have made, but we have promised to fulfil them. “I would like to add one more guarantee to the 4 guarantees and the fifth guarantee is for the women. The fifth guarantee is that all women will travel free of cost in government busses and we will implement all 5 guarantees on the first day of the first cabinet meeting. As soon as Congress forms the government, women in Karnataka will travel free of cost by Government buses. Your government has stolen 40% from the women of Karnataka and our duty is to return the money to the women of Karnataka. I would like to thank each and every one of you. Jai Hind”, Assured Rahul.

KPCC President D K Shivakumar, Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, Congress Spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra, Abhaychandra Jain, KPCC General Secretary Padmaraj R, Shakuntala Shetty, Kripa Alva, Mamatha Gatti, Rozy John. MLC Manjunath Bhandary, K C Venugopal and others were also present.

