Congress will not Allow KMF Merger with Amul if it Comes to Power – U T Khader

Mangaluru: “KMF is the pride of the people of Karnataka as well as the coastal districts who depend on dairy farming. But the BJP government is trying to swallow the KMF. The Central government aims to hand over the assets of the country into the hands of Gujarat. The cooperative sector is a state subject. In 2021, the Union Ministry of Cooperation was formed and the vision statement of the ministry was Prosperity through Cooperation. Before the creation of this ministry, the objectives of this ministry were looked after by the Ministry of Agriculture. KMF is competent to Amul and the BJP is trying to swallow KMF by merging it with Amul. The Congress condemns the merger of KMF with Amul. We are not against selling Amul in Karnataka”, said U T Khader during a press meet held at the Congress Bhavan here on April 15.

Addressing the media persons, U T Khader said, “After BJP came to power the production in KMF has reduced. The BJP used similar tactics to BSNL. The government was not paying the salary to the employees, so they took voluntary retirement. BJP government in its 7 years of tenure destroyed BSNL. If the farmers of Karnataka will not raise their voices against the government, they will face severe problems. Even the banks have been merged. The banks facing losses should have been merged with the banks that were performing well. But here the banks that were performing well were merged with those facing losses by giving loans to the corporates. Vijaya Bank was performing well and it was merged with the Bank of Baroda which had given loans in Gujrat to the corporates who ran away without repaying the loan”.

Khader further said, “BJP government did not take any measures to appoint veterinary doctors in the Vet hospitals. At the Taluk level, Ambulance was purchased but there were no drivers or staff to maintain them. Without drivers, why did they purchase the ambulance? If any calf gets sick, the vet doctor reached only after the calf died. If Congress comes to power we will not allow the merger of KMF with Amul. People should oppose BJP’s move of merging KMF with Amul”.

Khader also said, “There is no water to drink, borewells have dried but the government is not bothered to provide drinking water. When we were in power we were taking precautions to provide clean drinking water to the people. Many people suffer strokes during summer due to a shortage of water. The DC should take measures to provide drinking water to the people of every gram panchayat”.

When asked why Congress did not raise its voice during the scarcity of water, Khader said, “When we started the Yettinahole project, the BJP protested against it. But as soon as the BJP came to power they continued the project. Why didn’t the BJP continue to protest against the Yettinahole project? When Sadananda Gowda was the CM he implemented the Yettinahole project. There were four MLAs in the Assembly when the order was passed. Later when we continued the BJP protested but after they came to power why did they not stop the project?”.

District Congress President Harish Kumar, MLC Manjunath Bhandary, Corporator Naveen D’Souza and others were also present.

