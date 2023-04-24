Congress will win at least 10 seats in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, says D.K. Shivakumar

Kollur: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar on Monday, April 24, said the Congress will win at least 10 seats in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts in the ensuing Assembly elections as the party believes in life whereas BJP plays with emotions.

Speaking to reporters after performing special pooja at Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur, Udupi district, Shivakumar said playing Hindutva card would not help BJP this time. There was enthusiasm everywhere when hundreds of BJP workers joined Congress at various places in Udupi district recently. “I had not seen such an enthusiasm during my earlier visits,” he said.

Asked about former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s reported statement on corruption and Lingayat CM, Shivakumar said it was regarding the present CM only and not about the community as a whole. BJP leaders, including Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal, Goolihatti Shekhar, Vishwanath, themselves had alleged corruption within the present government. Pratap Simha, MP, had spoken about commission in appointing Vice Chancellors. BJP’s dam has breached and everyone, not just Lingayats, would join Congress, he said.

The Shivakumar couple performed Nava Chandika Yaga at the temple. He said, “I have performed special pooja at the temple and prayed for the universal wellbeing. The Goddess in between Souparnika River and Kodachadri is known to fulfill wishes of devotees.”

