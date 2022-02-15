Congress & Youth Congress-Surathkal Demand Arrests in Prayer Centre Demolition Case

Congress & Youth Congress-Surathkal leaders staged a protest Demanding Arrests of those involved in the Panjimogaru St Anthony Holy Cross Prayer Centre Demolition Case

Mangaluru: Recalling the incident which took place on 5 February 2022, where a 40-year-old St Antony’s Holy Cross Prayer Centre, which was also serving as an Anganawadi Space in Uramdadi-Panjimogaru in the outskirts of Mangaluru was razed using a bulldozer by Saffron Activists belonging to Shri Sathya Kodabbu Seva Samiti in Defiance of Court Order, had triggered anger and anguish among the Christian minority, with the Community members all ready to fight until justice is served.

It was surprising to note that in spite of a STAY ORDER from Court, with the Court Hearing date scheduled for 14 February 2022, the activists when no one was around in that area had come with a bulldozer, and razed the building at around 11 am on 5 February. In response to this incident, the board members of St Antony’s Holy Cross Building Committee, namey Antony Prakash Lobo-the President, and members- Cyprian D’souza, Francis Pinto and Valerian Lobo have filed a complaint seeking police action and justice in this incident which is trying to create disharmony in that peace loving community.

Even DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra had directed through a circular that no one has the right to enter the St Antony’s Holy Cross premises, until the Court case is adjourned with a verdict. But unfortunately, in defiance the activists have forcibly entered the premises and demolished the building, including trees etc. The board members of the prayer centre have termed the act an “illegal and high-handed action of influence or political power ” and are now seeking judicial remedy.

Continuing their fight, on 14 February 2022, Local Congress leaders along with members of Youth Congress-Surathkal unit staged a protest in front of Kavoor police station raising their voices and condemning the demolition of St Anthony Holy Cross prayer centre-Panjimogaru. Speaking to Team Mangalorean Congress leader Stany Alvares said, “It has been over a week now since the demolition of the prayer centre took place, and the police have failed to arrest anyone who was behind the demolition act. During our protest we have also demanded that an FIR be lodged against the miscreants. Our fight will continue till police arrest the culprits, and justice is served”.

On hearing the news, DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar rushed to the spot, and assured the protesters that proper action will be taken soon after a thorough investigation. Former MLA Moideen Bava, Surathkal Block Congress president Umesh Dandakeri, former president of Surathkal block congress Sadashiva Shetty, former MCC mayor Harinath, Mangaluru Block Congress president Prakash Salian, Ms Sashikala Padmanabha of Mahila Congress, Congress leaders Lawrence D’souza, and Stany Alvares, Christian community leaders- Dolphy Lobo, Claver, Ivan, Cyprian, Merwyn, Kevin, Kiran, Rohan, Ms Mabel Benis, among others were present during the protest.