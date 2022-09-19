Cong’s Shivkumar reaches ED office for probe in disproportionate assets case



New Delhi: Senior Congress leader D.K. Shivkumar on Monday joined the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in connection with the Rs 74.93 crore disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The ED has taken up the case filed by the CBI against Shivakumar in 2020. The CBI had raided 14 locations in Bengaluru and other places.

“In the midst of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the ongoing Assembly session, they have again issued me a summon to appear before the ED. I am ready to cooperate with the probe, but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am made to go through is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties,” Shivakumar, who is in Mysore, tweeted on Thursday.

Adding to his woes, he will also have to attend an inquiry before the Income Tax department on September 27. Shivakumar was sent to Tihar Jail in connection with the DA case.

