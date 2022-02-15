Connecting Villages to Healthcare: KSRTC Bus Booking Counter at Father Muller Hospital

Mangaluru: The state owned transport provider which connects the remotest of villages in Karnataka now halts at the 142 year Health care service provider . Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) now has opened a Bus booking point through an agency at Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) from 15 February 2022 onwards.

Arun SN, Mangaluru Divisional Controller KSRTC, the chief guest for the occasion along with the Director of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, cut the ribbon and inaugurated the centre. The first bus ticket was issued to the Director FMCI at the booking counter.

“A momentous event indeed” were the chief guest words. He elaborated on his experience and said of others that the hospital with its vast history has stood the test of time and has held to its charitable nature, helping patients far and wide. Hence, due to frequent requests by passengers who come to Mangaluru for treatment to have a drop off point at Father Muller, the request was granted. He opined that this was just the beginning with many more divisions of KSRTC having stopovers at the hospital that will soon commence.

In his presidential address Director FMCI Fr Richard Coelho thanked the State transport Department for bridging the gap between patients and hospitals, moreover for the kind words of the continued charitable nature that the hospital provides. He said, “Being a Christian Institution the only aim of the hospital is to provide refuge to the suffering and healing to all who come here. The works of the institutions thus are carried out by this nature far and wide. KSRTC has been the connection of villages to cities and thus has impressed itself in the hearts of millions”. The Director heaped praises on Manjunath Suryavanshi, Marketing Executive for the hard work put in for the collaboration.

Kamal Kumar, Mangaluru Divisional Traffic Officer; Naveen, Manguluru Division Deputy Mechanical Engineer were the guest of honours. Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa, Administrator FMMCH; Fr Ajith Menezes Administrator FMMC; Fr Jeevan Sequeira and Fr Nelson Pais Assistant Administrators FMMCH; Dean FMMC Dr Antony Sylvan DSouza; Dean FMCOAHS Dr Urban DSouza; Medical Superintendent FMMCH Dr Udaykumar; Chief Nursing Officer Sr Janet D’Souza; Dy Medical Superintendent Dr Kishan Shetty; Dr Ramesh Bhat Vice Dean FMCOAHS, among others were present for the event.

The bus booking centre is situated in the hospital premise opposite the Out Patient department (OPD) entrance. The centre also caters for bus, trains and air travel and bookings can be done by anyone here. The hospital has arranged KSRTC bus parking facility at the front entrance for the convenience of patients. KSRTC buses from Davangere, Haveri, Chitradurga, Vijayanagara and Mangaluru division currently have a stopover at Father Muller. Soon new routes of Tumkur and Hassan division will have a stopover.

The hospital has a well ventilated patient bystander restroom with shower and washroom facility which runs 24*7. The hospital accepts various government schemes and thus is a boon for people. The hospital has been recently renovated with spacious OPD, advanced facility areas for patients. The Father Muller Medical College Hospital has from its inception carried the banner of Heal and Comfort and thus carries the healing work under the Diocese of Mangalore.