Conrad Sangma, Mukul Sangma are leading, BJP state president trailing

As counting of votes is currently underway in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is leading from his South Tura constituency, while Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma has also taken a lead against his NPP rival in Songsak.

However, the state’s BJP president Ernest Mawrie is trailing in West Shillong constituency.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and NPP candidate Prestone Tynsong is leading from the Pynursla seat.

The Conrad Sangma-led NPP is leading in at least 24 seats, while the BJP is leading in seven.

Trinamool Congress is leading in 3 seats and Congress in three.

