Consensus between farmers, Centre on few demands not on agitation



New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said the farmers and government have not reached a consensus but agreed on a few demands.

After the repeal of three farm laws, a big announcement is awaited on Thursday.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha is awaiting a written response to their demands from the government.

It will also be holding a meeting later in the day to discuss future plan of action.

Talking to IANS, Tikait said: “A decision on agitation will be taken after the Government gives something in writing. There is no consensus between us and the government. There is a difference between a complete consensus and compromise.”

“We are accepting the consensus arrived at by our five-member committee and the government,” Tikait added.

On Lakhimpur Kheri incident not finding a mention in the farmers’ proposal, Tikait said: “So many issues are pending, talks will be held on those issues too. Many demands were withdrawn also.”

Asked whether “Mission UP” will continue in the poll-bound state, the farmers’ leader said: “Right now, no decision has been taken. We will be able to tell you on the matter, only after the Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Uttar Pradesh.”

“Electricity is very expensive in Uttar Pradesh. We will soon hold a meeting with state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and put forth our demands,” he said.

On whether Tikait will ally with the BJP as in the previous polls, he said: “Lakhimpur Kheri victims are yet to get compensation, eventhough it was included in our letter. Rate and clearance of sugarcane dues is also a big issue. There are several other issues on which we want to hold talks with the government.”

On the issue of difference of opinion among farmers who were sitting on Singhu border, the leader said: “Objections were raised on many issues, But when a decision is taken at a higher level, we have to forgo a few demands. Farmers of Haryana also have some issues.

After meeting the Uttar Pradesh government, we will meet the Haryana government and sort out the issue.”

Asked whether the farmers will leave Delhi with show of strength or peacefully, Tikait claimed that the farmers will leave the borders peacefully.

“There is no need of celebration. We have faced financial loss and many farmers were martyred in the strike,” he claimed.

“Farmers have set an example of solidarity, community differences have been wiped out due to the agitation. Farmers do not come from any caste,” he opined.