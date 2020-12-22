Spread the love



















Conservation of Biodiversity: MRPL to Adopt Wildlife at Pilikula

Mangaluru: MRPL, under its Corporate Environment Responsibility expenditure, will be supporting the cause of Conservation of Biodiversity at Mangaluru.

MRPL and Dr Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Nisargadhama Mangaluru signed MOU on 22 December 2020 for providing Adoption of Wild Animals in Pilikula Biological Park” for a period of 12 months. Elango. M- ED (Refinery) and Gokuldas Nayak-ED (DSKND Pilikula) were the signatories. Among those present were Sanjay Varma-Director (Refinery), Pomila Jaspal- Director (Finance), Rajeev Kushwah- CVO MRPL, BHV Prasad ED (Projects), H Jayaprakash Bhandary ED (DSKND Pilikula), Krishna Hegde-GGM (HR), Babu Devadiga- Administrative officer-DKSND Pilikula and Sudarsan M S- CGM ( HSE).

Financial assistance to the tune of Rs 4,16,45,145/- shall be spent for this cause. MRPL’s funds will be mainly utilized for providing fodder to 1200 wild animals and also to provide veterinary facilities and medicines to the animals.

A need was felt to protect and feed more than 1200 captive wild animals during the Covid-19 outbreak and in the nationwide lockdown, which has resulted in the loss of revenue generation at Pilikula. Therefore MRPL took up the project under its CER upon the recommendation from Deputy Commissioner, DK Mangalore.

MRPL is associated with the Pilikula Biological Park since 2016 wherein agreement was entered into creating a Green Belt by planting 2000 plants in the 20 acres area at Pilikula. Further, another agreement was joined in 2017 for planting another 2000 plants in 30 acres area.

With this, MRPL has once again shown its commitment to respond to the needs of the Dakshina Kannada region. It is to be remembered that MRPL has provided sanitizers, masks, ventilators, food kits for unorganized sectors, 50,000 KG rice for GanjiKendras, food for migrant labourers and free fuel for buses carrying migrant labourers during the COVID -19 period.