Conservation Scientist Dr. Krithi Karanth chosen as a 2021 Wild Innovator Award

Conservation Scientist Dr. Krithi Karanth- The FIRST INDIAN and Asian Woman chosen as a 2021 Wild Innovator

Bengaluru : Dr. Krithi K. Karanth, the Chief Conservation Scientist, at Centre for Wildlife Studies, Bengaluru has been chosen as the first Indian and Asian woman for the 2021 WILD Innovator Award. This award given by the WILD ELEMENTS Foundation brings together a unique coalition of innovators, advocates, and partners to disrupt the status quo and identify solutions to global sustainability and conservation.

The foundation is a conscious catalyst for change and accelerates efforts to restore our global ecosystem. The Foundation is fueled by the Power of Three — a symbiotic union between Animalkind, Humankind, and Plantkind because one can’t thrive without the other. As part of its flagship program, the Foundation has partnered with WILD Innovators, premier science and conservation experts, driving cutting-edge work in the field around the world, and WILD Advocates, celebrities and influencers who value and promote the importance and vital interdependence of people, animals, plants, and our shared environment. This partnership will enable influencers to authentically learn about and uplift community led-solutions to environmental issues while also sharing their own platforms to increase the reach of changemakers on the frontlines.

The other winners are Richelle Thomas (USA), Abigail Williams and Jayne Goss ( United Kingdom) Erika Allen and Laurell Sims (USA), AnnaSophia Robb, Genesis Butler (USA), Sheila Funnell (Kenya), Rosamira Guillen (Colombia), Resson Kantai Duff (Kenya), Dr. Adriana Verges (Australia), Dominique Goncalves (Mozambique) “We are wildly different by design,” said WILD ELEMENTS Foundation Board Member and CEO of WILD ELEMENTS Nikki Eslami. “Women are on the front lines in the fight to save our planet. We can and must disrupt the status quo by finding ways to feed into their work which is directly impacting local communities for the better. Plus, by partnering women innovators with women advocates, we can elevate solutions through education, inspiration, and activation. WILD Innovators are a group of trailblazing women leading global sustainability solutions”.

Innovators were invited to apply for a $100,000 two-year grant to create and deploy an initiative that aligns with the mission of the Foundation, as well as access to partnership opportunities with other WILD ELEMENTS Foundation stakeholders such as intergovernmental organizations, partners, board members, funders. “I am deeply honored to be chosen as a Wild Innovator and this award will enable us at the Centre for Wildlife Studies to scale our conservation intervention programs – Wild Surakshe, Wild Shaale and Wild Seve”.

Report by : Anagha Deshpande, Media Manager, Centre for Wildlife Studies-Bengaluru



