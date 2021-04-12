Conservation Scientist Dr. Krithi Karanth chosen as Kamalnayan Bajaj Fellow
Bengaluru : We are delighted to share with you that Dr. Krithi K. Karanth, our Chief Conservation Scientist, has been chosen as a 2021 Kamalnayan Bajaj Fellow by the Ananta Aspen Centre. She is part of the 8th cohort of 21 fellows.
The Kamalnayan Bajaj Fellowship (KBF) seeks to develop a new generation of values-based action-oriented leaders to serve India. Fellows are nominated by respected members of their community, board members of the Fellowship initiatives, or other Fellows from the initiatives. KBF focuses on young, entrepreneurial leaders from Business, Government and Civil Society between the ages of 35-45. Using the time-tested Aspen method of text-based dialogue, KBF provides these young leaders with an opportunity to better understand their own leadership values and those of their peers. It also encourages them to engage more vigorously with the challenges of their communities and country, while exploring new ways to work in concert to improve Indian society and the world at large. The global fellowship comprises more than 2300 fellows from over 50 countries.
Report submitted : Anagha Deshpande-Media Manager, Centre for Wildlife Studies, Bengaluru