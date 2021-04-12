Spread the love



















Conservation Scientist Dr. Krithi Karanth chosen as Kamalnayan Bajaj Fellow

Bengaluru : We are delighted to share with you that Dr. Krithi K. Karanth, our Chief Conservation Scientist, has been chosen as a 2021 Kamalnayan Bajaj Fellow by the Ananta Aspen Centre. She is part of the 8th cohort of 21 fellows.

The Kamalnayan Bajaj Fellowship (KBF) seeks to develop a new generation of values-based action-oriented leaders to serve India. Fellows are nominated by respected members of their community, board members of the Fellowship initiatives, or other Fellows from the initiatives. KBF focuses on young, entrepreneurial leaders from Business, Government and Civil Society between the ages of 35-45. Using the time-tested Aspen method of text-based dialogue, KBF provides these young leaders with an opportunity to better understand their own leadership values and those of their peers. It also encourages them to engage more vigorously with the challenges of their communities and country, while exploring new ways to work in concert to improve Indian society and the world at large. The global fellowship comprises more than 2300 fellows from over 50 countries.

The other fellows chosen from India are Eenam Gambhir, Zainab Patel, Shashank N.D., Rickey Kej, Raheel Khursheed, Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Shreyas Jayasimha, Arpita Nahariya, Kavita Narayan, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, Jayna Kothari, Punit Lalbhai, Vivek Lal, Suneem Ahmad Khan, Gautham Thakar, Sameer Brij Verma, Sujata Singh, Larsing L.D. Sawyan, G.V. Ravishankar and Suraj Moraje.

“ Krithi Karanth has been selected for the 8th cohort of the Kamalnayan Bajaj Fellowship, a flagship values-based leadership program of Ananta Aspen Centre running since 2006. The Centre tries to assemble a diverse “mosaic” of Fellows whose skills and viewpoints complement each other. Krithi was chosen for the class because of her passion for the environment; the work done by her as a conservationist and as she is at an inflection point where the Fellowship would help her to move from ‘thought to action,’ ” says Kiran Pasricha, Executive Director & CEO, Ananta Aspen Centre.

About Centre for Wildlife Studies:

The Centre for Wildlife Studies, based in Bengaluru, is an internationally recognized centre-of-excellence in the arenas of wildlife research, in situ conservation, policy and education. In collaboration with Central and State Governments as well as partnerships with several national and international institutions, CWS practices science-based conservation to promote the protection of wildlife and wildlands.

Report submitted : Anagha Deshpande-Media Manager, Centre for Wildlife Studies, Bengaluru