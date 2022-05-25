Conspiracy to murder gangster Neeraj Bawania’s father foiled, 2 juveniles held



New Delhi: Delhi Police has prevented a major gang war by foiling a conspiracy to murder gangster Neeraj Bawania’s father and arrested two juveniles in this connection, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north district) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said a team of special staff was working on the task of apprehending desperate criminal gangs and their sharp shooters. “At first we got an information that Kapil alias Kallu, a dreaded gangster of Jitendra Gogi gang and other active members are planning to take revenge of murder of gangster Kapil’s father,” the DCP said.

Braham Prakash, the father of gangster Kapil, was murdered by multiple gun shots on May 7 by the members of Neeraj Bawania-Tillu Tajpuriya- Parvesh Mann gang. This incident was captured on a CCTV Camera, in which the present accused Pawan alias Pouna and Amit alias Meetu were clearly identified and later arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

The police further learnt that a conspiracy has been hatched to eliminate the gangster Neeraj Bawana’s father with the help of two minor boys.

Accordingly, the police team, working on it, accelerated their pace to apprehend them, said the DCP.

On May 23, the police team identified their location and apprehended two juveniles who were planning to murder Neeraj Bawana’s father.

In the process of apprehension, two sophisticated semi-automatic pistols and 20 live cartridges were recovered from their possession. Both the juveniles are being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further proceedings as per law, the senior official added.