Constitution Day & Harmony Week Celebrations at St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Pre University College celebrated the Constitution Day on 26 November 2020, to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India through a series of events based on the theme ‘Sadhbhaav ka path Samvidhaan’ . The Chief Guest, Mr Sudhir Narayana,Controller (R&D) Defence Ministry and Controller (IT & Software Development), Bengaluru in his video message spoke on the significance of the Indian Constitution and its architect, Dr B R Ambedkar. He highlighted the Preamble as the guiding spirit of our Constitution and the Nation.

The preamble embodies the spirit of the constitution. It turns articles into poetry and schedules into salutation to democracy. To uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution, the staff and students took a pledge to live by the principles laid down in the preamble. The Humanities Association highlighted the significance of the Preamble through Competitions. A session on the Preamble was moderated by teachers during their online classes.

Harmony Week was celebrated to reflect, introspect and rejuvenate our faith in humankind’s capability for goodness. Various activities and competitions were conducted from 26 November to 03 December 2020. ‘Harmony in Relationships’ ,’Harmony in Life’, ‘Harmony in Mind’, ‘Harmony in Diversity ‘,’Harmony in Society ‘,’Harmony in Faith’, ‘Harmony in Nature’ were the themes chosen for each day respectively. Posters and videos on these themes were circulated to the students. A talk on ‘Interreligious Harmony’ by Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ, Campus Minister, SAPUC was organised for the staff and students. A video song dedicated to Inter-religious harmony was rendered by students of SAPUC under the guidance of Fr Sujay Daniel SJ.

The Inter Religious Harmony Club conducted an array of competitions titled ‘Harmony in Attire’, ‘Harmony in Food’, ‘Harmony in Colours’ and ‘Harmony in Festivals’ to acknowledge the unifying principle of life in diversity of our motherland. The Women’s Forum also conducted ‘Femspeaks’, a competition on the theme ‘The Feminine Inspirare’ for their association members to emulate the fearless women of their choice.

Top 5 videos in all categories were streamed and winners of various competitions were announced during the grand finale which was held on 03 December 2020.

The Alumni Mr Bharath Rao B, Ms Reesha Shenoy, Mr Vivekananda K R, Mr Eshwar Shetty, Mr Privil Rodrigues , Ms Isha Shetty, Mr Vaibhav D’Souza, Mr Nicky Pinto , Ms Arzoo Ahmad, Ms Meghana Achar and Mr Sujithraj in their video messages shared their experiences during their life at SAPUC. They felt that SAPUC has helped them to recognize diversity and multiculturalism in our society. They thanked the College for imbibing the values which have helped them to respect and appreciate ideals promoted by all faiths.

All these programmes indeed helped in fostering a sense of belonging for everyone and promoted an attitude of inclusiveness, mutual respect for another’s culture and religious harmony.

The Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ emphasized the need for activities and events which promote tolerance for all religions, goodwill and unity in our society. He appreciated the Staff and students for their wholehearted participation. The Principal also congratulated the Staff Coordinators, Mrs Kiran Shetty and Ms Vivette Lasrado , Class Guides, various associations and students for making the Harmony Week and Constitution Day Celebrations 2020 a meaningful one.