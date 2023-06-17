Constitution is Bible, Quran & Gita for us: K’taka Home Minister G. Parameshwara

“The Constitution is the Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Gita for us. It is the sacred scripture for every Indian when it comes to administration,” said Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Saturday.

Bengaluru: “The Constitution is the Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Gita for us. It is the sacred scripture for every Indian when it comes to administration,” said Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Saturday.

He made the statement while speaking on the opposition to amendments on the anti-conversion bill. “They talk about anti-conversion bill. The Constitution gives freedom of choice of religion to every one. The anti-conversion law was made against this by BJP,” he stated.

“We had maintained earlier that the law is against the Constitution. Our government relies total faith on the Constitution and that is why the anti-conversion law made by BJP is withdrawn,” Minister Parameshwara said.

Talking about BJP’s charge that Congress leaders had not approached the central government before declaring free rice, Parameshwara stated that the state government can’t be at the mercy of the central government.

The promise has already been made in the manifesto and it is going to be fulfilled, he added.

Like this: Like Loading...