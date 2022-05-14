Constitution is now being Bulldozed – Yogendra Yadav

Udupi: “Bulldozers are not only used to run over and demolish buildings, but they have now started to run over our constitution”, said Human Rights activist Yogendra Yadav.

He was speaking at ‘Sahabalve Samavesha’, a convention for communal harmony, organised by Sahabalve in Udupi here on Saturday, May 14.

Addressing the gathering Yadav said, “The present government is using money along with muscle power. We have our motherland, Basavanna, Bhagat Singh and Sufi tradition and the Constitution that Baba Saheb Ambedkar gifted us. We will stay strong together when it comes to the unity of our nation. A section of people is trying to divide the nation by creating first-class and second-class citizens. While the first-class citizens will be the owners of the land, second-class citizens will be the tenants. Some of my friends in Delhi say that Hindi is our national language. Is it written anywhere that Hindi should be our ‘Rashtra Bhasha?’’ he questioned.

Yadav further said, “The Hindi language is not mentioned in the Constitution to be our national language, but the present government is trying to impose Hindi and thereby trying to treat those who speak Hindi as the owners of the land, and all others as tenants. It will never happen. We should declare here in Udupi that there are no tenants in this nation, all of us are the owners of this land. Our administrators say that there is no mention of secularism in the Constitution. But the Constitution has given us the right to equality, the right to religion and the right to culture. Secularism has been there in the Constitution from the day it came into effect”.

On the sedition law, Yadav said that some people have been issuing certificates identifying people as nationals and internationals. One who is uniting people from all religions is a national. Meanwhile, those who are trying to create rifts between religions are anti-nationals. All of us know who are anti-nationals in India.

Gurubasava Pattadevaru of Hirematha Samsthana, Bhalki, Zainul Ulamaa M. Abdul Hameed Musliyar Maani, Khazi, United Jamaat of Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan, Most Reverend Geevarghese Makarios Kalayil, Bishop of Puttur Malankara Catholic Church addressed the gathering.

Retired IAS officer and Social Activist Sasikanth Senthil presided over the function. The message of Dr Ronald Colaco president of IFKCA was read out on the occasion.

Dr Mathe Basavanjali Devi of Basava Jnanamandira, Sri Basavaprakasha Swamiji of Basava Mantapa, Fr Chethan Lobo PRO Udupi Diocese and others were present on the occasion.

Before the convention, a colourful rally was flagged off at the War memorial.

Amarth Shenoy welcomed the gathering and Yaseen Malpe explained the importance of the conference. K L Ashok delivered the introductory remarks. Veronica Cornelio compered the programme