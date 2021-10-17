Spread the love



















‘Construct On-Site Composting Units or Face Heavy Penalties’- Warns MCC Commissioner

Mangaluru: As per the circular sent by Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, it states- In accordance with Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 and Mangaluru City Corporation Solid Waste Treatment Bylaws, apartments and establishments (hotels, hospitals, lodges, wedding halls, catering, etc.) with more than 30 households are mandated to construct On-Site Composting Units and process the waste at source. Several notices and press releases regarding the same have been issued to all the bulk solid waste generators. Yet, the directions have received fewer responses.

At present, the Karnataka High Court is hearing the writ petition on Solid Waste Management by Mangaluru City Corporation. A government enquiry is underway looking into the progress made in implementing solid waste management measures by the corporation. Taking serious cognisance of the matter, MCC had directed all bulk waste generators to begin on site composting of wet waste before 31-10-2021. However, several establishments have failed to comply with the guidelines, adds the circular.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar

The circular further states that the issue will be taken seriously and violators will be fined as mentioned below from 1st of November 2021. Apartments that fail to comply with the rules will have to deposit a sum of Rs 15 per flat at the beginning of the month. The fine receipts must be handed to me or the sanitation workers before handing over solid waste. This will be followed by a fine of Rs 25 per flat in the second month. In case of failure to produce the challan, waste will be rejected on spot and legal action will be initiated against bulk waste generators. The fine challans can be collected from the Health Department of MCC.

For more information contact 0824-220310 (-318).

MCC to take Strict Action against those who are found in public places (including malls) without any documentation proof of receiving COVID19 vaccine.

Mangaluru City Corporation has been witnessing a decrease in Covid19 positivity cases in its limits, however, as are chances that the cases may increase due to festive season. To restrict the surge of COVID19 cases and possible third wave, strict preventive measures are being enforced under MCC limits. Citizens who are yet to receive first and second doses of vaccines are being identified for vaccination.

Also, vaccination drives were held on 14-10-2021, 15-10-2021 and 16-10-2021 at the various centers. Citizens were requested to make complete use of the facility. From Saturday (October 16th), strict action was taken against those who are found at public places (including malls) without any documentation proof of receiving COVID19 vaccine.

Issued by MCC Commissioner

